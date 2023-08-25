Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $247,221.03 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00623034 USD and is down -30.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $330,054.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

