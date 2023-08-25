JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ JD opened at $33.02 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

