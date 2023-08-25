Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 694,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NU by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NU by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 28.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 7,924,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,858,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 349.67 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.84.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

