Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 58 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

NYSE:PH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.65. 205,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,385. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.81 and a 200 day moving average of $356.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

