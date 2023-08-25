Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 4,203 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,947,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,021,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,109,000 after acquiring an additional 90,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 718,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,691. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

