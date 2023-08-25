Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,717 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $129.22. The company had a trading volume of 276,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

