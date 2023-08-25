Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $14,911,080,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,120. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

