Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.68. 591,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.