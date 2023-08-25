Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,042. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.