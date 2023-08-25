Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 357 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $60.46. 2,369,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,929,639. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

