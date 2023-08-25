Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

