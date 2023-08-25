Jamie Welch Acquires 8,125 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,125 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.63.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinetik by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kinetik by 20.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 500,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 85,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinetik by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 416,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

