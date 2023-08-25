Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,434 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 580,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

