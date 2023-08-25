Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 83,820 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,820 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

