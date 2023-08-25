Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

