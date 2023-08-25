Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,220. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.