Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $157.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $424.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

