Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,177 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,553,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 900,367 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,874. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

