Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 64,002 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. 948,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,971. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

