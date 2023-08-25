Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 259 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.71. 1,145,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.93. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

