Jack A. Pacheco Sells 2,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $58,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SMART Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Report on SGH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SMART Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SMART Global by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.