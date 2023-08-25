iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Cut by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises about 2.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

