iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $30,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,004,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.