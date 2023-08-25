iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWB stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.81. The company had a trading volume of 786,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

