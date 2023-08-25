iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,644 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $35,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 545,812 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.