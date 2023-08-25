iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 259,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,685,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $382,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

