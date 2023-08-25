iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 885.2% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HYXF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

