iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,364,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 259,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,832,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,814,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,425. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $340.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

