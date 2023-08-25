iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Bought by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,021.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

IAGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,471 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

