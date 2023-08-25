iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 288,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 127,889 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $46.12.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

