Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.67

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $31.96. Ipsen shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 264 shares traded.

Ipsen Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.