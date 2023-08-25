IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,861 shares of company stock worth $4,357,847 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

