Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

