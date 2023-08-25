Investors Research Corp Has $910,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 117,841 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. 1,654,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

