Investors Research Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KBR by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,359. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

KBR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 429,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

