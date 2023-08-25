Investors Research Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. 387,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,387. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

