Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
SLYG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,248. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Social Media
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.