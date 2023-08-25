Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,248. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

