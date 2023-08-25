Investors Research Corp Acquires 2,783 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 19.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 62.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 77,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 170,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

MMM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. 2,182,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $144.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

