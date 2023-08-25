Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,066 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,916,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGW opened at $49.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $942.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

