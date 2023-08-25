Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.