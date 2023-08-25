Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Increased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPLV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
