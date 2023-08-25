Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stake Boosted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.2% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 423,889 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 667,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 393,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 366,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0752 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

