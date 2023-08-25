Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 359.0% from the July 31st total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,251. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

