Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $498.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,980. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.24.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

