International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 120,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 57,028 shares.The stock last traded at $10.65 and had previously closed at $10.71.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 39.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International General Insurance by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

