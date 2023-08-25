International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 31,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 309.85% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 245 ($3.13) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICAGY

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.