International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 31,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 309.85% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
