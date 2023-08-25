InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 124.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,810. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

