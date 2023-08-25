Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CAO Sells $14,165.34 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $14,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,984.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTA. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

