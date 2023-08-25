Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 728,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 198,743 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,513,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,513,000 after purchasing an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,374,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,555,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

