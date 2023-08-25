Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 285.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EWZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,094,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,366,203. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.