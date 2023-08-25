Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 142 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.62.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

